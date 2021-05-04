EDMONTON - Premier Jason Kenney is to address Albertans tonight on new public health measures to try to arrest soaring COVID-19 case rates threatening to overwhelm the province's hospitals.
The announcement is to be livestreamed on the government’s website and on his Facebook page at 6 p.m.
Alberta has more than 23,000 active COVID-19 infections and has the highest case rate of any jurisdiction in North America.
A record 154 people are in intensive care with the illness.
In an open letter to Kenney earlier today, 48 front-line emergency care specialists said Alberta is on track to double the number of people in intensive care by month’s end.
They say that would cause the system to crack and force doctors to decide which critical patients get care and which don’t.
Kenney has been criticized for being slow on introducing new health restrictions despite surging case rates that last week leapt to more than 2,000 a day.
