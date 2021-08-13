EDMONTON - The Alberta government is walking back its decision to eliminate isolation requirements for people who test positive for COVID-19 after weeks of pressure from local leaders, physicians and Alberta families.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, says the government will also extend a masking mandate for public transit and continue testing and tracing as cases spike.
All public health restrictions were scheduled to lift on Monday, but will now stay in place for another six weeks.
Alberta currently has the highest active COVID-19 case count in Canada.
More to come ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.