WINNIPEG - Manitobans will be able to return to restaurants, go to church and meet with larger groups of people as the province brings in the first step of its COVID-19 reopening plan ahead of schedule.
Premier Brian Pallister says vaccination goals have been surpassed, so some restrictions will be loosened Saturday — a week earlier than planned.
More than 71 per cent of Manitobans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and about 27 per cent have had a second dose.
The provincial government's three-step plan will see public health orders loosened if vaccination rates are met by certain summer holidays.
Faith services, hair salons, gyms and sports will be allowed to open in the first step, but with capacity restrictions.
The number of COVID-19 infections has been steadily falling in recent days, after a delayed third wave saw surging case numbers and pressure on the health-care system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.