WINNIPEG - Manitobans who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to return to museums and movie theatres in the next step of the province's reopening.
The province has reached its COVID-19 vaccine goals ahead of schedule with nearly 78 per cent of eligible people receiving at least one dose and more than 58 per cent getting both doses.
The second stage is to begin on Saturday and will include loosened restrictions on public and private gatherings.
Many types of businesses will be able to expand capacity to 50 per cent, and bars and restaurants will be able to stay open later.
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says an upcoming Winnipeg Blue Bombers' CFL game will be able to fully fill the stands with fans who are fully vaccinated.
There's been a sharp drop in daily case counts of late — 53 new infections are being reported and no additional deaths.
More to come …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.