An evacuation order has been lifted for the community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., nine days after more than 2,000 residents were forced out by an encroaching wildfire.
More coming
An evacuation order has been lifted for the community of Tumbler Ridge, B.C., nine days after more than 2,000 residents were forced out by an encroaching wildfire.
More coming
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.