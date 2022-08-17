CALGARY - The Crown is asking that a Calgary man who bilked clients out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi scheme be sentenced between 10 and 12 years in prison.
Arnold Breitkreutz was convicted June 29 of fraud what the Crown described as a multi-million-dollar scheme in which investors believed they were putting money into safe first mortgages.
Court heard the money from his company, Base Financial, was instead loaned to an oil-and-gas promoter and used in a risky oil play in Texas that secured against oil-and-gas leases and equipment.
Crown attorney Shelley Smith says Breitkreutz was in a position of trust and defrauded scores of people of up to $21 million in a 17-month period beginning in May 2014.
The Crown is also asking that Breitkreutz pay back $3.1 million in restitution.
The court received 29 victim impact statements.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.