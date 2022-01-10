REGINA - A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five female patients has pleaded not guilty to all charges on the first day of his trial.
Sylvester Ukabam, 76,is facing seven counts of sexual assault that allegedly occurred between December 2010 and April 2017.
Crown prosecutor Jackie Lane says the doctor sexually assaulted the women during medical exams he did as a gastroenterologist — a doctor who deals with disorders of the stomach and intestines.
Lane told Court of Queen's Bench during her opening arguments on Monday that Ukabam touched the victims inappropriately.
"Ukabam was given access to each of these women, by virtue of medical care given, and betrayed that trust by touching them sexually without their consent," Lane said.
The first witness called was a 40-year-old mother of three who lives in Regina.
A publication ban prohibits any of the complainants from being named.
The woman told court she felt pressure in her vagina when she was getting a colonoscopy from Ukabam in May 2013.
"I have to assume it was Dr. Ukabam because he was at my bottom and was performing the colonoscopy," she said.
She told the court the encounter has affected every aspect of her life.
"I have difficulty trusting doctors, and it has held me back from getting medical attention I need and deserve," she said.
"This experience taught me that in order to get potentially life-saving medical attention, I have to offer my body as a price of admission and that's totally unfair."
She testified she has a family history of colon cancer, including a death, which was why she sought the colonoscopy.
"I'm scared to get another colonoscopy, so scared," she told the judge, who is hearing the case without a jury.
"I'm also scared to let my children get their (medical) procedures."
The doctor's lawyer Aaron Fox, who did not give an opening argument, told court the defence will focus on the complainants' reliability and what took place.
During his cross-examination of the first witness Monday, Fox suggested the woman was mistaken about her recollection of the procedure because she was sedated.
He said the pressure she felt in her vagina could have been medically related.
Fox also asked the woman if anyone else could have been near her when the procedure was taking place.
"It's possible," she said.
Fox concluded by asking the woman if the fact the doctor is Black played a role in believing something improper had taken place.
"No. It had no bearing on it. Dr. Ukabam was someone I highly respected, I held in high regard. I take offense you would suggest that."
The trial resumes Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.