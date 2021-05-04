EDMONTON - Dozens of emergency room physicians and specialists say Alberta is on track to have at least 300 people in intensive care with COVID-19 by the end of May.
That is double the current number, which is already the highest it has ever been since the pandemic began.
And they say that number is on top of about 150 more patients expected to take up intensive care beds with other critical, non-COVID ailments.
The 48 specialists, in an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney, say his government has failed to implement effective health restrictions and must do so now to prevent triaging.
Alberta’s physicians were briefed last week on triaging, which would see doctors deciding which critical patients get life-saving resources over others.
Kenney is promising new restrictions later today, but has blamed the third wave on Albertans who don’t follow the existing restrictions and on the federal government for not providing more vaccines in the first three months of this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.
