CALGARY - A lawyer in Calgary says she's preparing a potential class-action lawsuit following an E. coli outbreak linked to 11 daycares in the city.
Maia Tomljanovic says she has spoken with dozens of parents whose children have been infected by the bacteria, and that she's aware there are many others.
Alberta Health Services says as of today, there are 142 cases, with 11 patients seriously ill.
Tomljanovic says she has worked on similar cases in the past, including ones involving E. coli outbreaks.
Parent John Greenbow says his two-year-old son Emmett contracted E. coli at Fueling Brains Academy in Calgary's New Brighton neighbourhood, but the toddler didn't need to stay in hospital.
Greenbow says he'd consider legal action once his son recovers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept, 8 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.