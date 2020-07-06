EDMONTON - A hospital in west Edmonton is tightening restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to increase at the facility.
An outbreak at the Misericordia Community Hospital was first declared by Alberta's chief medical officer of health on June 23 when six patients and two staff on one unit tested positive.
Alberta Health Services says in a news release there are now 18 patients and 14 staff members with COVID-19 — eight new cases were identified on the weekend.
Officials say two patients linked to the outbreak have died.
The health agency says the Misericordia is closed to new admissions and to transfers of surgical and medicine patients.
EMS personnel will take patients to other hospitals in Edmonton, unless there is an emergency where the Misericordia is the closest acute-care site.
Officials say women in labour can come to the hospital if it was the planned birth site and day surgeries will still take place. Surgeries requiring an overnight stay will be postponed or completed at another hospital.
They say patients who have tested positive are being cared for together on three units, including the hospital's designated COVID-19 unit. However, eight units are now included in the outbreak restrictions as a precaution.
Alberta Health Services says the Misericordia is still safe for patients.
"We are taking this situation extremely seriously and have taken swift action," Dr. David Zygun, medical director for the Edmonton zone, said in a news release Monday. "We are taking these significant measures to ensure the safety of patients, staff, physicians, and volunteers."
Alberta had a total of 8,259 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. Of those, 572 cases were active, 7,532 people had recovered and 155 had died.
Forty-two people are in hospital, with nine in intensive care.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2020
