REGINA - Eight more Saskatchewan residents have died from COVID-19 as the province records another day of more than 300 new cases.
Health officials say many of 312 latest infections come from in and around Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert and Regina.
The Ministry of Health says there are 177 people in hospital, with 30 patients receiving intensive care.
Police in Regina say on Thursday officers carried out a detention order against a 36-year-old man who was positive with COVID-19, but not self-isolating.
It happened after officers were called to a downtown hotel, which is being used to house people who need to self-isolate, but don't have the means to do so on their own.
Police say the man was first taken to hospital in Regina, and then to a medical facility in North Battelford, which keeps people in closed custody.
"He had left the hotel a number of times and the medical health officer believed he was endangering the lives, safety or health of others by his refusal to self-isolate," says police spokeswoman Elizabeth Popowich.
Popowich says detention orders are issued by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and allow for an officer to take a person into custody until their release is approved by a medical health officer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020
