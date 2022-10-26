EDMONTON - An eight-your-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a school bus in southwest Edmonton.
Edmonton police responded to a report about the short-model bus hitting the child in the Ermineskin neighbourhood shortly after 8 a.m.
They say witnesses had seen the girl running across the street in a marked crosswalk.
There was no information about possible charges.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.
