EDMONTON - An eight-your-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a school bus in southwest Edmonton.

Edmonton police responded to a report about the short-model bus hitting the child in the Ermineskin neighbourhood shortly after 8 a.m.

They say witnesses had seen the girl running across the street in a marked crosswalk.

There was no information about possible charges.

