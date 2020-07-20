SALMO, B.C. - A prominent electronic music festival in British Columbia is postponing this year's virtual event after sexual misconduct allegations were made against one of its performers.
Organizers of the Shambhala Music Festival in Salmo say they're pulling the plug on weekend celebrations that were set to begin this Thursday.
The decision came several days after Shambhala removed U.K. artist Billy Kenny from the digital streaming event following several allegations of assault posted online.
Kenny's reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Shambhala says both "past and present artists" who appeared at their events have been the subject of online allegations, which led them to make the decision to immediately review the event's code of conduct.
Among the changes, organizers say they'll expand staff training on how to conduct sexual harassment and violence investigations, and introduce a more thorough background check on future performers.
A representative for the music festival did not respond to requests for comment.
"We recognize that forms of sexual violence (exist) in our society and we take accountability for the role festivals play in this," the Shambhala organizers said in a statement posted Saturday on social media.
"The industry needs to change. We need to change."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 20, 2020.
Follow @dfriend on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.