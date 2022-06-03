VANCOUVER - The threat of flooding has prompted officials to issue an evacuation alert in two communities northwest of Princeton, B.C., while a flood watch advisory has been upgraded in the southern Interior.
The Regional District of Similkameen-Okanagan says residents in the villages of Coalmont and Tulameen should be prepared to leave in case an evacuation order follows due to warming weather and rapid snowmelt.
It says in a release that residents will be given as much advance notice as possible, but changing conditions might not make that possible.
The district says residents should prepare for an evacuation order by packing essentials like medication, valuable documents and government-issued identification and arrange to stay with family or friends or in a hotel or similar accommodation.
The River Forecast Centre issued the upgraded flood watch for the east Okanagan including Mission Creek and tributaries east of Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas.
Adding to the problem is a series of severe thunderstorm alerts posted by Environment Canada that it says may produce heavy downpours, strong winds and hail in six regions — Boundary, Nicola, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap, South Thompson and West Kootenay.
The River Forecast Centre is advising the public to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during high streamflow periods.
Cold, rainy weather delayed the spring thaw by about a month and there's concern that several days of above-average temperatures could cause heavy snowpacks to melt rapidly, overwhelming some waterways.
A flood watch has been issued by the centre for the Bulkley River in northwestern B.C., and evacuation alerts are in effect for low-lying properties on either side of the river at Smithers.
Evacuation alerts have also been posted for northern B.C., in the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, for properties along the Skeena River north of Terrace.
High streamflow advisories cover much of northern and north-central B.C., and extend from the Cariboo south to the United States border.
Forecasters say current modelling suggests rain and snowmelt could cause some flooding this weekend, with areas around the Okanagan and Boundary regions among the hardest hit, depending on rainfall amounts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2022.
