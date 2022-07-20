EDMONTON - A man who was convicted of manslaughter in his young son's death has been released from prison under supervision after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
Joey Crier and his then-girlfriend were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.
The toddler's lifeless body was found outside Edmonton's Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017.
Crier, who is 31, was sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison in August 2020.
His sentence, however, was reduced to three years because he had been assaulted in jail and spent much of his pre-trial time segregated in protective custody.
Documents released today by the Parole Board of Canada show it has imposed special conditions, including a residency condition, on Crier's statutory release into the community.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.