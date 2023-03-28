CALGARY - Police say it's still not clear whether the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in Calgary's northeast was targeted.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in an alley in the Martindale neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
They say the teenager was a passenger in a vehicle when she was shot and that the driver immediately fled the scene before pulling over to call police.
The girl is Calgary's third homicide this year.
Police say officers have notified the teen's family and will release her name once an autopsy is complete.
They say they've also been able to speak to several witnesses and collect evidence from the scene, including dashcam footage and video from the area.
Police have not yet provided any description of a suspect or a vehicle.
"We are still in the early stages of this investigation, and we have a lot of unanswered questions that we are working through," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the homicide unit said in a statement.
"At this point, we are unable to confirm if this shooting was targeted, and we have dedicated a significant amount of resources to identify any persons involved."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.