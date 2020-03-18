WINNIPEG - The organization representing First Nations in northern Manitoba has called for new regulations as provincial officials encourage people to take self-isolation seriously to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.
"COVID-19 will impact First Nations very differently from the rest of Canadian society because of the social determinants that we live in, and the living conditions in the north are very different," said Garrison Settee, grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak.
"Overcrowded homes is an incubus for the infection to spread. It will spread fast and it will impact our First Nations very differently."
Settee has called for First Nations to only allow essential travel in and out of communities. All gatherings, schools and daycares are being cancelled. Information about the novel coronavirus will be provided to members in Cree and Dene.
Dr. Barry Lavallee, the organization's medical adviser, said First Nations are more at risk because many residents have complex health problems. He also said people need to take extra precautions because maintaining social distancing is difficult in a home where up to 13 people are living.
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs and Southern Chiefs' Organization declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 Tuesday.
There are 15 cases of the novel coronavirus in Manitoba, and eight of them have been confirmed in the national lab.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said all but one have been linked to international travel. Officials are still investigating the other case.
None have been connected to a First Nation.
Roussin reiterated that successful social distancing means no groups of people in homes, play dates for children or faith-based gatherings.
More than 2,900 tests have been conducted in the province, including 544 on Tuesday.
"We are going to see more cases for sure," Roussin said. "And we are likely to see community transmission as more and more of this virus is imported here."
The provincial government announced it was pushing back some planned reforms of the province's kindergarten to Grade 12 education system by a year because of the pandemic.
Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the report, which was due to be released this month, will be delayed and changes to the system will not happen until the summer of 2021 at the earliest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020
