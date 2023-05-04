Where the leaders are today on the Alberta election campaign trail:

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith:

CALGARY — Makes an important announcement and hold a media availability. (11 a.m., Braeside Automotive, 11440 Braeside Drive SW)

NDP Leader Rachel Notley:

CALGARY -- Talks to conservatives who are considering voting NDP for the first time. (12:15 p.m.)

