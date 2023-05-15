Where the leaders are today on the Alberta election campaign trail:

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith:

CALGARY — Makes an announcement. (11:30 a.m., location given upon request to media@unitedconservative.ca )

_

NDP Leader Rachel Notley:

CALGARY — Makes an announcement about supporting small businesses. (1:30 p.m., Madame Premier, 1012 9 Ave. SE)

_

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

