EDMONTON - A few dozen people attended the funeral today of a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school. Carolann Robillard, who was 35, and 11-year-old Sarah Miller, who had recently started using the first name Jayden, were killed in what police said was a random attack outside Crawford Plains School. Robillard's sister, Amanda Robillard, says the attack could've been preventable. She says the killer took her loved ones and broke her family.
The man had been facing assault charges but the charges were stayed two days before the attack. Police have said the killer was known to them and had mental health issues and a record of assaulting children. Officers shot the attacker moments after the stabbing on May 5.
The man died in hospital five days later.
Police have said the 33-year-old was the sole person responsible for the deaths.
