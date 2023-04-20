SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. - A regimental funeral is underway for an Alberta RCMP officer who died while driving to assist fellow officers.
Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami, a member of the Strathcona County detachment east of Edmonton, was killed in a crash while responding to a noise complaint April 10.
Mounties have said his vehicle hit a large concrete barrier.
Dozens of people lined streets in Sherwood Park as hundreds of police officers marched toward a local recreation centre for the service.
Members of Dhami’s family stood outside and watched as his casket, wrapped in the Canadian flag, was carried inside.
The 32-year-old officer, affectionately known as Harvey, has been described as a dependable colleague who was proud to wear his RCMP uniform.
"We're here to support the fallen officer," said Cheryl Yaremchuk, who was bundled up along the procession route.
"We so appreciate his service."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2023.
