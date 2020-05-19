WINNIPEG - Manitoba health officials say there are no new COVID-19 cases in the province, and one announced over the long weekend was a retail store employee.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, says the employee worked at a Walmart in the Southdale neighbourhood in Winnipeg.
He says the employee was last at work on the evening of May 9, and the risk to customers was low because of safety measures the store has adopted.
With more people recovering, the number of active cases in Manitoba has dropped to 26.
Roussin says if that trend continues, some restrictions, such as a 10-person limit on public gatherings, could be loosened later this month.
RCMP also say eight people were fined $486 each over the long weekend for breaking a ban on on-essential travel to northern Manitoba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020
