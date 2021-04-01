VICTORIA - Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says British Columbia is likely in for a "rough ride" in the coming days before the calming effects of COVID-19 restrictions kick in.
Henry says about 11,000 people have been identified as close contacts of recent COVID-19 cases and she's emphasizing the importance of self-isolation among those exposed.
Most people show symptoms five to seven days after exposure, so Henry says a proportion of those close contacts will fall ill each day.
British Columbia has recorded 832 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 100,880 since the pandemic began.
There are 296 people in hospital and five more people have died, pushing the death toll to 1,463.
Henry announced sweeping new restrictions this week, including bans on indoor dining, fitness classes and faith gatherings amid a surge of cases.
"The things we do today will prevent that next generation of cases," she says.
"We're looking to be in a rough ride for the next few days and those people who have had close contact with somebody who has been ill — we need to stay away from others, we need to stay safe."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2021.
