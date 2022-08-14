VANCOUVER - A high risk sex offender who disappeared from his halfway house has been found and rearrested by police in Vancouver.
Police said they were looking for 39-year-old Tony Okanase, who had been released from Mountain Institution in Agassiz Friday morning, reported to the halfway house in Vancouver but later checked out.
After he failed to return, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said Okanase posed a high risk to the public due to a history of violent sexual offences against strangers dating back to 2003.
But Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that Okanase was rearrested by Vancouver officers after a community policing volunteer spotted him in the city’s Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood no Saturday afternoon.
Addison says police arrested the man without incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2022.
