ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Homicide investigators say three people are in custody after a man was assaulted and died in Abbotsford, B.C.
A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the 41-year-old man was attacked near the parking lot of a large shopping mall in central Abbotsford at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the victim has been identified, the attack is believed to have been an isolated incident and the victim has no link to gangs.
His name is not being released while relatives are contacted and police have not said how he died.
Sgt. David Lee of the homicide team says Abbotsford police and the Lower Mainland Police Dog Service tracked an adult and two youths shortly after the assault and the three remain in custody for "suspected involvement."
Lee says the BC Coroners Service is also on the case and homicide detectives are canvassing the area, seeking any dashcam or surveillance video.
"Although arrests have been made, we are still searching for key evidence, and priority tasks are being completed., " Lee says in the statement.
Anyone with video from the 32900-block of South Fraser Way, taken between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on May 25 is asked to contact the homicide team.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
