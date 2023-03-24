EDMONTON - Travis Toews, Alberta's finance minister and the runner-up to Premier Danielle Smith in last fall’s United Conservative Party leadership race, is exiting politics.
Toews, the legislature member for Grande Prairie-Wapiti in northwestern Alberta, ended months of speculation Friday by announcing in a letter posted on social media that he will not run in the May 29 election.
The letter did not elaborate on his reasons and Toews could be immediately reached for comment.
“After much deliberation and prayerful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election," Toews wrote.
“I do, however, remain deeply committed to the conservative movement, to the United Conservative Party, and to its success this May.
“It has been an honour to serve.”
Toews was elected in 2019 for the UCP and was finance minister for all but a few months when he ran to replace former premier Jason Kenney as party leader, coming in second to Smith.
Toews did not refer to Smith in his letter.
In a statement, Smith said: "Minister Travis Toews has been one of the strongest finance ministers in Alberta’s history and leaves a legacy of strong fiscal management that I will continue to uphold as premier.
“I greatly respect his decision to spend more time on the ranch and with his family. There will be big boots to fill in Grande Prairie-Wapiti, and I wish him, Kim, and the family nothing but the very best.”
Toews had refused to discuss his future in recent weeks, saying he was focused on passing the budget, which featured a projected $2.4-billion surplus along with increased spending virtually across the board.
The decision comes a little over a month from when the writ is expected to drop.
Smith said given the short window, she will work with the party and the local constituency association to appoint a candidate “so that the new candidate can hit the ground running and ensure a UCP victory in this constituency.”
Toews was the early favourite to replace Kenney as leader last year – with half of the caucus members supporting him — but fell short in the end as Smith galvanized party anger with the federal government and COVID-19 health restrictions.
He locked horns with Smith during the campaign. He criticized her for past advocacy of a provincial sales tax and said her proposed — and since passed — sovereignty act would scare off investment with its promise to ignore federal laws in areas of perceived provincial jurisdiction.
As finance minister, the rancher and accountant oversaw the best and worst of Alberta’s turbulent oil and gas-powered economy, with massive deficits, negative oil prices and eye-popping surpluses.
He looked born to the parts of outdoorsman and number cruncher: close-cropped hair, eyeglasses and well-worn cowboy boots with a trademark monotone speaking style occasionally punctuated by high-decibel, finger-pointing attacks on the Opposition during question period.
He stickhandled many controversial files, including de-indexing personal income tax, arguing for wage cuts to nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic and lifting the rate cap on auto insurance.
He was also the point person on long-running deliberations to pull Alberta out of the Canada Pension Plan in favour of a provincial one. The government has yet to release research on the merits and drawbacks of such a plan, despite promising two years ago that the release of a report was imminent.
Smith’s government has promised that Albertans would have a direct say in a referendum on whether to make the switch to a provincial pension.
Toews was also among those who were surreptitiously photographed in 2021 at a drinks-and-dinner get-together with Kenney on a rooftop patio on the legislature grounds in contravention of COVID-19 gathering rules.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.
