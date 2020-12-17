REGINA - Saskatchewan's top doctor says the province has reason for optimism because its COVID-19 caseload seems to be plateauing, but he's urging people to stay vigilant and follow public-health orders.
Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says the weekly average of new daily cases sits at 230, which is the lowest that figure has been in weeks.
But he adds that Saskatchewan's test positivity rate is still high at 7.8 per cent and residents need to to keep following measures meant to stem the spread of the virus over the holidays.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says the health-care system is strained and could be overwhelmed.
CEO Scott Livingstone says more than 70 staff have been redeployed to a single long-term care home in Regina, where 20 residents have died.
The province has surpassed more than 100 deaths from COVID-19: Seven more people have died, all of them 40 and older, with five of them 80 and over.
The province's death toll since the start of the pandemic sits at 105.
Hospitals on Thursday were treating 126 patients with COVID-19, 22 of them in intensive care. Another 238 infections were reported.
Health officials said about 250 health-care workers in Regina had been vaccinated with a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Another 300 were expected to be immunized Thursday.
Residents can no longer have visitors in their homes under a health order that is to be in place until at least Jan. 15.
The previous measure said no more than five people could be inside a home, unless they were all living under the same roof. Police in Regina said officers wrote a $2,800 ticket for a woman after finding eight people in an apartment last weekend.
There are some exceptions to the new household capacity limit. Those who live alone can socialize with people in another household that has no more than five people, child custody arrangements can continue and residents can keep receiving support services.
People are also limited to socializing in outdoor groups no larger than 10.
Starting Saturday, bingo halls and casinos must also close, and personal care services, such as hairdressers, have to cut their capacity in half.
Retailers have until Christmas Day before they also need to drop to 50 per cent capacity, and larger stores will be limited to 25 per cent.
The province has also changed the isolation period for people who have tested positive for the virus to 10 days, down from 14.
An explanation for the change wasn't immediately provided.
The Ministry of Health said people who are isolating because they were deemed a close contact of a positive case should keep doing so for 14 days, because it can take several days to show symptoms.
If symptoms do appear, officials said people must isolate for 10 days from that time.
Shahab has said household visits are a main source of COVID-19 transmission in the province.
Premier Scott Moe has said he knows the restrictions about gatherings will be tough because of the holidays, but residents should plan to have a quieter Christmas.
The premier said he doesn't believe there would be a benefit to ordering a complete shutdown of businesses, and hopes the new capacity limits will drive down the province's COVID-19 caseload.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2020
