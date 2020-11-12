EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says indoor group sports and fitness classes in major centres will have to stop for a two-week period to try to slow a soaring rate of COVID-19 cases in the province.
Kenney says amateur singing, dancing and theatre groups will also have to take a break when enhanced pandemic measures begin Friday.
The restrictions apply to Edmonton, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Red Deer.
The United Conservative government is also making bars, lounges and pubs stop serving alcohol by 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. in areas of the province under enhanced watches.
There are also to be no social gatherings in homes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.
