CALGARY - A judge has dismissed an application for a temporary injunction against some of Alberta's public-health orders.
Calgary Court of Queen's Bench Justice Anne Kirker heard arguments from lawyers representing two southern Alberta churches and three individuals.
The current restrictions limit Christmas celebrations to individual households, restrict weddings and funerals to 10 people and prohibit outdoor gatherings.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced the stricter rules nearly two weeks ago to try to bring down stubbornly high COVID-19 cases and to ease pressure on hospitals.
Lawyer Jeff Rath asked the judge to save Christmas and said there's not any real proof that Canada is in the middle of a pandemic.
Nick Parker, a lawyer representing the Alberta government, told court that the province is in the middle of the biggest health crisis in its history and decisions were made to keep the public safe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.
