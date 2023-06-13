VANCOUVER - A key highway on Vancouver Island that has been cut by wildfire activity will remain shut for at least another 10 days and may not be fully open until mid-July, dealing a blow to communities already facing major disruptions.
The B.C. Ministry of Transport says crews are working to make Highway 4 safe by clearing debris and dangerous trees before installing protective measures, including a temporary wall to shield drivers from falling rubble.
The highway is the only paved road linking the communities of Port Alberni, Ucluelet and Tofino with the rest of B.C., and they have been relying on a long, rough detour forgetting supplies including fuel and food.
Highway 4 has been closed since June 6 when the small but aggressive Cameron Bluffs wildfire began in the steep hills above Highway 4.
The ministry says a "phased reopening" will initially operate with single-lane-alternating-traffic as early as the weekend of June 24.
In the province's northeast, officials are describing the wildfire situation as "volatile and rapidly evolving," as a large storm system sweeps across B.C.
Firefighters are battling the massive Donnie Creek blaze which has doubled in size in the last eight days and now sits at more than 4,800 square kilometres, making it the second largest wildfire in B.C. history.
Crews are also battling the almost 200-square-kilometre West Kiskatinaw fire threatening the evacuated community of Tumbler Ridge.
Environment Canada says the storm system will dump up to 25 millimetres of rain over the parched Peace River region, with thunderstorms forecast, followed by winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour.
The chief of a First Nation near the edge of the Donnie Creek fire says they are prepared to evacuate if necessary.
Doig River First Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay says the community is worried about protecting more than half a dozen trapline cabins from the fire.
Multiple evacuation alerts and orders are in place just north of the First Nation as a result of the fire and Makadahay says heavy smoke has lead to his government purchasing air purifying units for elders who have been forced to stay indoors.
He said Tuesday that the community has an emergency operations centre up and running and emergency plans if they need them.
"So, they're as ready as we can be, I guess. But if the fire does come from the north there possibly could be an evacuation," he said.
Makadahay said a handful of trapline cabins have already been lost to fire and the First Nation is working to try and protect those that remain standing, and help BC Wildfire Services where resources are stretched thin.
"So, we're trying to figure out … if we can help them with bodies. We're trying to do some of that work ourselves right now to protect our trapline cabins," he said.
The BC Wildfire Service says 77 active wildfires are currently burning in B.C., and with the exception of a small area of the Kootenay-Boundary region, most of the province is ranked at a high to extreme fire danger.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.
