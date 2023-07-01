PORT CLEMENTS, B.C. - A minor earthquake has been recorded off the coast of Graham Island in Haida Gwaii, B.C.
Earthquakes Canada reports a 4.1 magnitude quake struck just before 3:00 a.m. PST.
The tremor was recorded 78 km west of Port Clements, B.C.
The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.
There are no reports of damage, and none are anticipated.
No tsunami is expected.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.