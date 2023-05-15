SURREY, B.C. - Mounties in Surrey, B.C., have arrested a 24-year-old man after a stabbing inside a local hospital.
Police allege the man assaulted two people visiting another patient at Surrey Memorial Hospital in what investigators call an "unprovoked assault."
RCMP say they were called about a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and that the suspect was detained by hospital security until officers arrived.
Police say a 16-year-old and a 51-year-old from the same family sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
They wouldn't say whether both alleged victims were stabbed.
The 24-year-old suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon and remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023
