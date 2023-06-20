TSUUT'INA FIRST NATION - Police at a First Nation near Calgary say a man has died after a workplace accident.
The Tsuut'ina Police Service says officers responded to a report of an injury on Tsuut'ina Nation.
They were joined by fire crews and emergency medical services.
Police say emergency workers tried to save the 43-year-old man, but he died at the scene.
Police and Occupational Health and Safety staff are investigating.
