EDMONTON - The Edmonton Police Homicide Section has taken over a suspicious death investigation in north Edmonton.
Officers were called to the Lago Lindo neighbourhood shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday for a weapons complaint.
When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with serious injuries.
He later died at the scene.
An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2023.
