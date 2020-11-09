WINNIPEG - Manitoba's chief public health officer warned Monday that more restrictions may be imposed soon because COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, taxing the health care system.
"We're at a critical point where we need to change these dynamics," said Dr. Brent Roussin.
"I've met with the premier this morning to discuss the need for further restrictions, and nothing has been off the table."
Manitoba currently leads the country in per-capita active COVID-19 cases. Health officials announced 325 new cases Monday and three additional deaths.
There have been outbreaks in hospitals and personal care homes. More health care workers have fallen ill, needing time off, and intensive care has been running close to capacity — 80 of the province's 85 intensive care beds were occupied on Monday.
The province has already tightened restrictions on many public and business activities. Mask use is mandatory in indoor public places and public gatherings are limited to members of a household and five others.
The rules were further tightened last week in the greater Winnipeg area and, as of Monday, in the southern health region. Restaurants and bars have had to close except for takeout and delivery, and most retail stores must operate at 25 per cent capacity.
Roussin has repeatedly asked Manitobans to reduce their social contacts, using stronger language in recent days.
He said Monday new restrictions could include closing non-essential businesses. Even a "circuit-breaker" — a move that shuts schools and non-essential businesses and requires people to stay home for the most part — is not off the table, he said.
"We're discussing now just the nature of restrictions that we need just because we're in a critical point right now … we need to make change right now on the demand on our health care system."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.
