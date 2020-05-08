WINNIPEG - Manitobans will once again be able to get up to a 90-day supply of most prescription drugs at their pharmacies, starting Monday.
The provincial government said Friday that it will lift a 30-day limit that was imposed in March on all prescriptions to prevent drugs shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"At this time, the evidence is pointing to the fact the situation is stabilizing," Health Minister Cameron Friesen said.
The one-month limit was imposed by all provinces and upset some people who complained that they were paying the same pharmacy dispensing fees for a one-month supply as a three-month supply. The Nova Scotia government agreed to cover people's dispensing fees for the second and third months.
Friesen said Manitoba will continue to have a 30-day limit on a small number of drugs deemed in short supply by the federal government. The province will also set up a working group to decide, in the future, if and when more drugs should be temporarily limited due to shortages.
The government will not require pharmacists to pro-rate their fees to ensure a one-month supply is subject to a smaller fee than a three-month one, Friesen said
"We're not looking here to blow up the way the fees work for prescribing."
Friesen's announcement came as Manitoba health officials announced one new COVID-19 case, continuing a trend of zero or single-digit daily increases. There have been 284 confirmed or probable cases since the pandemic began, and with more people recovering the number of active cases has dropped to 30.
The new case is connected to a cluster of seven previously reported at a workplace in western Manitoba. Six of those cases are employees and two are close contacts of employees, health officials said.
"The contact investigations are essentially complete, and there is no concern for the public," said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer.
With Manitoba's COVID-19 numbers remaining low, health officials are starting to contemplate easing restrictions on people visiting loved ones in hospital. Currently, visits are banned except for compassionate reasons.
"Our team is working on that right now," said Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Manitoba Shared Health.
"We're still going to have screening in place. We may encourage (physical) distancing. We may look at outdoor visits if the weather is appropriate, because we still really want to minimize the spread of this virus."
The province also revealed Friday that it had placed an order for 500,000 N95 reusable silicone masks for health-care workers. The masks are being made by Winnipeg-based Precision ADM, which won a contract to design and supply them.
The masks can be sterilized and reused up to 30 times, the government said. The province has the option to buy another 500,000 over the next 14 months if needed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2020
