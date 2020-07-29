WINNIPEG - Front-line workers in Manitoba are to receive $1,500 each to recognize the role they have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Premier Brian Pallister says 78,000 eligible recipients will get a direct deposit this week.
The money comes from both the federal and provincial governments, but the province got to decide who would be eligible.
Pallister originally estimated the payment, which is taxable, would work out to roughly $1,000 a person.
Eligible workers include transportation, health care and social services employees.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020
