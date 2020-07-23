WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is delaying some of its plans to loosen COVID-19 restrictions, following public feedback from people worried about a potential spike in cases.
A proposal floated earlier this week to lift the 14-day self-isolation requirement for travellers arriving from Eastern Canada will not go ahead for now. A plan to increase limits on public gatherings — to 75 people from 50 indoors and to 250 from 100 outdoors — is also off the table for the time being.
Health Minister Cameron Friesen said Thursday the province received 50,000 responses — online and via a telephone town hall — to its proposal, and the biggest concern was about the end to self-isolation for travellers.
"If there was one theme in particular that was resonating, it was that there was not an appetite at this point in time to do away with the 14-day isolation requirement for Eastern Canada," Friesen said.
Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, said growing COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario and Quebec in recent weeks also played a role in the decision.
Other changes under the province's so-called Phase 4 reopening, slated to start Saturday, are also being delayed or altered.
Casinos, cinemas and theatres will be allowed to reopen Saturday as planned, but at 30 per cent capacity instead of 50.
Religious services and powwows will continue to face a 30 per cent capacity limit instead of the proposed 50 per cent.
Walk-up service at bars, distilleries and brew pubs, which was slated to start Saturday, will continue to be banned.
Manitoba has seen among the lowest COVID-19 rates in the country. With one new reported case Thursday, the province has seen a total of 375 confirmed and probable cases. Seven people have died.
Roussin said keeping the pandemic numbers low requires public support for the government's rules.
"Our success is because Manitobans are onboard and we clearly heard that they weren't going to be onboard for this," he said, referring to the proposed end of self-isolation for travellers from Eastern Canada.
The Opposition New Democrats said the Progressive Conservative government had no choice but to back down under intense public pressure.
"I think it's great that Manitobans really talked some common sense into this government," said NDP Leader Wab Kinew.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020
