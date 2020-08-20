WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is tightening up COVID-19 restrictions in Brandon, Dauphin and other communities in much of the western part of the province.
Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin says COVID-19 numbers are rising in the area covered by the Prairie Mountain health region, and there are signs people are continuing to gather in large numbers.
As a result, the region is being given Orange status under a new colour-based code, while the rest of the province is under the less-stringent Yellow.
Roussin says public gatherings in Prairie Mountain — both indoors and out — are being restricted to 10 people, who will have to wear masks.
Roussin says the reduction does not affect businesses or religious gatherings.
Gathering limits in the rest of the province remain at 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020
