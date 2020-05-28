WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government launched a website Thursday to help students find summer jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The site allows employers to post open positions and students can browse listings and apply for jobs that interest them.
"This tool will expedite connections between employers and students," Premier Brian Pallister said.
The provincial government will use the site as the primary means to hire students for many of its own summer positions, he added.
The province has already announced wage subsidies of $7 an hour for businesses that hire students this summer, up to a maximum of five students per business. So far, 793 employers offering more than 1,800 positions have responded, Pallister said.
Provincial health officials announced two new COVID-19 cases Thursday — both men in their 20s from areas covered by the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.
They were the first new cases in six days and brought the total so far to 294 confirmed and probable cases. Seven people in Manitoba have died since the pandemic began. The vast majority have recovered. The number of cases still active was 14.
Because of the province's low numbers, the Progressive Conservative government announced earlier this week that a wide array of businesses will be allowed to reopen starting Monday. Nail salons, dine-in restaurants, bars and gyms will be able to offer services, subject to crowd capacity limits and rules requiring physical distancing between customers.
The reopening is broader than the government had first signalled earlier this month, and may help soften the economic fallout of the pandemic.
DBRS Morningstar, a credit rating agency, released a report Thursday that predicted Manitoba's deficit this year could be $2.5 billion — half of what the provincial government predicted in March. Another agency, S&P Global Ratings, also recently forecast a deficit well below the government's estimate.
Pallister, who has sought to contain the deficit by having some public-sector workers accept unpaid days off, job-sharing or temporary layoffs, said it is too early to say exactly where the deficit will end up.
"I hope they're right," Pallister said about the DBRS report.
"I would just ask everyone's indulgence in understanding ... that whatever projections are made are going to be best guesses at this point, because we've never been in a situation like this before."
The province will release updated fiscal projections in the "not too distant future," Pallister added.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020
