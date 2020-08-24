WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is putting up $52 million to help schools welcome back students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says school divisions can apply to use the money for masks, enhanced cleaning and extra staff.
Goertzen says the money is in addition to $48 million that school divisions saved during the spring when schools were closed, and which can now be used.
Classes in Manitoba are to resume Sept. 8 and masks will be mandatory for students in Grades 4 to 12 where physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Provincial health officials are reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to date to 993.
Most of the new cases are in the Prairie Mountain health region, where new rules take effect today that limit public gatherings to 10 people and require people to wear masks in many areas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.