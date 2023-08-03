WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is promising up to $1 million dollars to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to host the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship in 2025.
The Sea Bears joined the league this year and have posted a record of 12 wins and eight losses so far.
Premier Heather Stefanson says hosting the championship would bring economic benefits to Winnipeg.
The Progressive Conservative government also supported a bid to host the Canadian Football League championship with up to $5.5 million.
That bid was successful and Winnipeg was awarded the Grey Cup for November 2025.
The announcement comes on the last day before a blackout begins on most government new conferences in the lead-up to the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
