WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is closing schools in an area southeast of Winnipeg where COVID-19 numbers have spiked.
The Hanover School Division, the largest rural division in the province, will move to remote learning on Tuesday.
In the division's largest community, Steinbach, 40 per cent of people tested over the last 10 days have COVID-19.
Chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin has said the numbers are putting a strain on the health-care system and cannot continue.
Steinbach was the site of an anti-mask protest last weekend, although Roussin has said there is no direct link between that event and the rising numbers.
The Manitoba government has instituted new restrictions on public gatherings and store openings across the province, and has urged people to stay home as much as possible.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2020.
