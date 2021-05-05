WINNIPEG - Manitoba plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to people as young as 12 and could have doses in every willing arm by mid-June, health officials said Wednesday.
Hours after Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone 12 and up — down from 16 — Manitoba health officials said they were planning on acting on it.
"It's great news for Manitobans that we have more eligibility now in order to help us achieve herd immunity," said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the province's vaccine effort.
Reimer said the plan will go ahead, barring any unexpected issues raised by the National Advisory Council on Immunization.
Johanu Botha, co-lead of the vaccine group, said the province aims to lower minimum age eligibility quickly over the next few weeks so that everyone 12 and up can book an appointment by May 21 and receive a first dose by June 11. Second doses would begin immediately afterward and could be complete by the end of July, he added.
Manitoba had vaccinated 40 per cent of adults with at least one dose as of Wednesday.
The province also lowered the minimum age for vaccination appointments at its supersites among the general population to 45 from 50. There are, however, targeted demographic groups, categories of workers and residents in areas of high-transmission who can be vaccinated starting at age 18. And the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is available, through pharmacies and medical clinics, to people as young as 30 with underlying health conditions.
The vaccination ramp-up comes as the province battles a third wave of the pandemic that has increased demand on the health system. Intensive care beds are being occupied above the normal pre-pandemic capacity and close to the peak of the second wave in the winter.
Health officials reported 272 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and two deaths. The percentage of people testing positive, averaged over five days, stood at 8.8 per cent provincially and 9.2 per cent in Winnipeg.
The rising numbers have prompted calls in some quarters for students to be prioritized for vaccines. Reimer said the province was likely to keep opening appointments by age group, in descending order.
"At this point, we're really talking about a matter of a few weeks before all Manitobans are eligible to book an appointment," she said.
"And so there's actually very little we can do to bump anybody up in eligibility because of how quickly we're going to reach all Manitobans."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.