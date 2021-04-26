WINNIPEG - Manitoba is set to announce new public health measures this afternoon as COVID-19 cases surge.
Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, are scheduled to make the announcement at 12:30 p.m.
Manitoba last tweaked its rules a week ago, when Roussin warned it was the last chance to avoid a lockdown.
Details of the new measures to be announced today were not immediately available.
COVID-19 case counts have risen dramatically recently, from double-digits earlier in the spring to a daily average of 206 over the last week.
Manitoba recorded 259 cases of COVID-19 yesterday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.