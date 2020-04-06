WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is eyeing new penalties or enforcement measures for people who don't practise social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and will likely make a decision by the end of the week.
Premier Brian Pallister says some people are not following restrictions on gatherings in parks and other areas, and Manitobans expect there to be consequences for those who break the rules.
"We're definitely taking a look at some additional steps, sadly," Pallister said Monday.
"First we've got to get our ducks together in terms of the rules and the constitutionality and the various and sundry requirements that we have to meet, to be sure we're doing this properly, but there's a clear need."
Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, said he's heard unsubstantiated reports of religious services continuing in many parts of the province.
"Public-health orders apply to faith-based gatherings and we expect all Manitobans to adhere to these because ... you're not only putting yourself at risk, you're putting all Manitobans at risk when you attend venues like this," Roussin said.
Nothing is off the table in terms of possible new enforcement measures and the province is looking at bringing in workers from other areas of government to help out, Roussin added.
In Nova Scotia, many parks and other public areas have been closed, and police in Halifax have issued dozens of tickets to people suspected of breaking the rules.
In Manitoba, gatherings are capped at 10 people. City parks in Winnipeg remain open, although playground equipment and other infrastructure are off-limits.
Pallister said he's worried violations may get more frequent now that spring weather has arrived.
"People are talking to me about cabin fever, left, right and centre. They're going to want to get outside."
The talk of a crackdown came with the report of a single new COVID-19 infection, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases to 204. Two people have died since the outbreak began, 17 have recovered, and seven people were in intensive care Monday.
Roussin cautioned against reading too much into the low daily increase. Officials are still expecting cases to rise over the coming weeks, he said.
Pallister reiterated a suggestion that the federal government set up a credit agency through which the provinces could borrow money to cover their increasing health-care costs. Ottawa pays lower interest rates than the provinces, Pallister noted, and the other premiers have unanimously backed his call for the agency.
"This is a sensible and available way Ottawa can make it cheaper for all of us to (borrow)," he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020
