WINNIPEG - Manitoba is planning to tighten its public health orders as it faces a record number of new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials are reporting 603 more infections — more than 40 above the previous record set last week — and three deaths.
Premier Brian Pallister says new measures will focus on gatherings and staying at home, and will be announced by the chief public health officer later today.
Manitoba already bans most social gatherings at private residences and has closed indoor dining at restaurants and food courts.
Manitoba's intensive care units are at record levels, and three patients this week were sent to Ontario to free up bed space.
Pallister is also promising to reveal incentives next week to encourage people to get vaccinated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021.
