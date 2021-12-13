WINNIPEG - Some Manitoba doctors are calling for military help for hospitals struggling to keep up with the number of COVID-19 patients.
A letter to the government signed by 10 physicians, in areas including critical care and rheumatology, is the latest signal that intensive care units are hard-pressed to keep up with caseloads.
"Our critical-care services are failing. We will once again have to fly out ventilated patients to other provinces. Meanwhile, we cannibalize essential services to maintain ICU capacity," doctors write in the letter.
"Federal assistance in the form of Armed Forces ICU health workers should be requested immediately to maintain current ICU capacity."
The province has already had to cancel many surgeries so staff can be transferred to help with intensive care. Last spring, dozens of patients were flown to other provinces to free up ICU beds.
Capacity now is even more limited than in the spring, the doctors say.
"ICU nurses are in shorter supply because of burnout, resignations and diminishing volunteerism. As a consequence, ICU capacity can no longer be expanded to levels that we saw six months ago."
There was no immediate reply from Health Minister Audrey Gordon. Last week, Gordon announced a committee to look at reducing the backlog the pandemic has caused of surgeries and diagnostic tests. Some people could be sent to other provinces to get treated more quickly, she said.
That comment followed a warning from Doctors Manitoba, which represents more than 4,000 physicians, that the backlog had grown to a record 152,000.
The Opposition New Democrats said Monday the government should heed the doctors' advice and call in military health workers.
"Given what we're hearing over and over ... people reaching out to us even on Grey Cup Sunday to express the severity of the situation in Manitoba's health-care system, it tells us that we need to take action now," NDP Leader Wab Kinew said.
The province reported a total of 478 new cases and eight deaths since Friday. Health officials said 142 people were in hospital with COVID-19, 34 of whom were in intensive care. The five-day test-positivity rate stood at 5.7 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021
