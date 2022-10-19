WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is launching a review of its taxes with the aim to make the province more competitive.
The Progressive Conservative government says a working group will examine all the province’s taxes and report back before the spring budget.
Business groups have pointed to the provincial payroll tax, which applies to businesses with a total payroll of more than $2 million per year.
Most other provinces do not have such a tax, and critics say it hampers private-sector expansion.
The government has also announced a new subsidy for small businesses dealing with the recent increase in Manitoba's minimum wage.
Small businesses will be able to apply for a subsidy of 50 cents an hour for every minimum wage worker.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022
