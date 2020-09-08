WINNIPEG - Manitoba students are returning to classes today and dealing with new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are mandatory on school buses for all students and are also required in classes where physical separation can't be maintained for grades 4 to 12.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says extra masks and cleaning supplies have been purchased.

Many high schools are increasing physical distance by having students alternate remote learning and in-class instruction.

Bussing is also a hurdle at the Winnipeg School Division — one of six English-language divisions in the city.

Bus drivers have gone on strike and say they are fighting demands for a two-year wage freeze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

