WINNIPEG - Manitoba students are returning to classes today and dealing with new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Masks are mandatory on school buses for all students and are also required in classes where physical separation can't be maintained for grades 4 to 12.
Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen says extra masks and cleaning supplies have been purchased.
Many high schools are increasing physical distance by having students alternate remote learning and in-class instruction.
Bussing is also a hurdle at the Winnipeg School Division — one of six English-language divisions in the city.
Bus drivers have gone on strike and say they are fighting demands for a two-year wage freeze.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.